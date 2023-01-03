Telangana: Baby swapping case in Mancherial solved

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:40 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Mancherial: A DNA test has led to the swapping case of two newborns at the Mancherial Government General Hospital being finally solved. The DNA test report was opened in the presence of in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan on Tuesday.

Revealing the result, Government General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Harishchandra Reddy said the baby boy belonged to Pavani of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, while the baby girl was of Mamatha from Royyalapalli in Chennur. The babies, born on December 27, were then handed over to their mothers, ending a weeklong suspense over who they belonged to.

A staff nurse and ayah were terminated for their role in the exchange of the babies from GGH on December 31. Earlier, Pavani had claimed that she delivered a baby boy, while Mamatha claimed she was told by staffers of the operation theatre that she delivered a baby boy. The relatives of both women then staged a dharna, following which the babies were handed over to the Women Development and Child Welfare department.

Blood samples of the babies were collected to conduct the DNA test, with the report on Tuesday finally bringing closure to the case.