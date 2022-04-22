Mancherial farmer takes out Padayatra for corrections in records

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Srininvas Goud embarks on a walkathon from Mancherial to Hyderabad on Thursday.

Mancherial: Janagama Srinivas Goud, a 58-year old farmer launched a marathon walkathon from Mancherial to Hyderabad, seeking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s intervention in correcting errors in revenue records of his land, here on Thursday. He would cover a distance of 250 kilometers in his tough quest.

Srinivas regretted that he had been moving from pillar to post for the past few years, seeking correction of the errors in the records, but in vain. He alleged that his 5 acre land, situated in survey number 438 on the outskirts of Thimmapur village in Mandamarri mandal, was mentioned as ‘lavuni’ or assigned land in the records and his one-and-half-an acre of land was not entered in the data during purification of land records in 2016.

The farmer further said that he brought this issue to the notice of the concerned Revenue Divisional Officer and Mandal Revenue Officer, but it was not addressed so far. He claimed that he bought a piece of land from one Chandrashekhar of Thimmapur in 1992 by paying Rs 3 lakh. He stated that he pinned hopes on the Chief Minister in getting the grievance resolved. The law graduate sought donations and support from philanthropists for accomplishing his walkathon. His friends and family members posted his photograph on social media platforms and urged users of WhatsApp and Facebook to extend their contributions to his attempt. They said that he could walk for 10 kilometers a day and stay in schools and temples on the way.

When asked, Mandamarri Tahsildar Sampathi Srinivas told ‘Telangana Today’ that Srinivas Goud had not purchased the land, but the asset was assigned to him as per records of the revenue department. A report was prepared by the then MRO carrying out enquiries into the allegations of the farmer in 2021. It was submitted to the Collector. As per the report, he is entitled to get the land as per revision survey done in 1972.

