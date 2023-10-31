Mancherial: Man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping woman

Mancherial: A court in Mancherial on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000 after finding him guilty of abducting and raping a woman five years ago.

District court principal judge K Prabhakar Rao pronounced the verdict against Mesineni Karthik from Uru Mandamarri village in Mandamarri mandal for outraging modesty of the woman in a cotton field when she was proceeding to a bus stand on January 8 in 2018. The court cross-examined 11 eye witnesses and evidence produced before it by public prosecutor Puli Rajamallu.

The then Sub-Inspector K Bhaskar Rao had registered a case against Karthik and filed a charge-sheet in the court.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari commended the officers for securing a conviction in the case.

