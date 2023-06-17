Mancherial: MRO offices flooded by applicants for income, caste certificates

MRO offices in the Mancherial district are witnessing huge crowds, with hundreds of persons rushing in to apply for income, community and residence certificates.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

MRO offices in the Mancherial district are witnessing huge crowds, with hundreds of persons rushing in to apply for income, community and residence certificates.

Mancherial: Offices of Mandal Revenue Officers and Tahsildars in the Mancherial district are witnessing huge crowds, with hundreds of persons rushing in to apply for income, community and residence certificates. These are to avail the financial aid of Rs.1 lakh for craftsmen and artisans of various backward communities recently launched by the government.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had formally rolled out the first of its kind initiative while addressing a gathering in Mancherial on June 4.

A week later, the offices, usually busy only during the beginning of an academic year with students applying for income, community and nativity certificates required at the time of admissions into higher education, are now swarmed by members of different backward castes seeking financial assistance from the government. The offices are seeing an unprecedented flow of applications with the deadline of June 20 fast approaching.

“As many as 3,000 applications were submitted for issuing income, caste and residence certificates in the last four days. As a result, the servers of the revenue department slowed down as they are unable to process applications that have increased manifold in the last few days. Steps are being taken to address the challenge,” Mancherial Tahsildar P Rajeshwar told ‘Telangana Today.’

A total of 9,779 applications were received for income certificates in 18 offices of the district from June 9 to 13, as per information provided by Electronic District Manager Sunil. Officials predicted that the flow of applications would rise exponentially in the coming days.

Revenue officials are now forced to adopt alternative ways to process the applications. Some of them are depending on older methods of clearing the applications. For instance, they are manually verifying the applications and issuing the certificates online. However, applications are piling up in the offices due to technical glitches in the online system.

The Chief Minister had handed over a cheque of Rs.1 lakh to beneficiaries Kundarapu Murali from Vellampalli village in Kotapalli mandal and Mamidi Satyanarayana of Bheemaram mandal centre to kickstart the initiative. The financial assistance, which will be provided to the artisans without any bank linkage, is envisaged for socio-economic development of artisans. Initially, 15 communities such as Medari, Kammari, Rajaka, Nayee Brahmin, Viswabrahmin etc are eligible to get the monetary aid.