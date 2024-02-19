| Mason Who Sustained Injuries Died While Undergoing Treatment In Mancherial

19 February 2024

Mancherial: A mason who sustained serious injuries in a road mishap near Kishtampet village in Chennur mandal on Sunday, died while undergoing treatment in a hospital here on Monday.

Chennur Inspector Ravinder said that Nayini Govardhan (28), a mason from Rajaram village in Vemanapalli died while undergoing treatment. Govardhan sustained critical injuries when a lorry hit his two-wheeler at a stream on the outskirts of Kishtampet village in Chennur. His pillion rider Suman sustained minor injuries.

Govardhan was initially shifted to a hospital in Chennur and he was shifted to another hospital in Mancherial district headquarters after his medical condition deteriorated.

Based on a complaint received from a family member of the victim, a case was registered against the lorry driver. Investigations are underway.