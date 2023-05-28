Telangana: Man murders uncle for misbehaving with his wife

It is the fifth murder in a gap of a little over two months in the district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:08 AM, Sun - 28 May 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: A man was murdered by his nephew for allegedly misbehaving with his wife at Narlapur village in Mandamarri mandal on Saturday. It is the fifth murder in a gap of a little over two months in the district.

Mandamarri Inspector Mahender Reddy said that M Posham died after he was beaten and dragged to some distance by the accused person his brother’s son Suresh.

Posham had serious injuries as he got hit on his head with a wooden pole after a heated argument over his misbehavior at his agriculture field. As a result, he died on the spot. Suresh was angry with Posham when his wife told him about her uncle’s unruly behavior.

A case was registered and investigations were taken up.

Recent instances of murders

On May 19, Janagama Swapna (26) of Rajivnagar in Mancherial town was hacked to death by her former husband and two others following a dispute over a piece of land in Mancherial. Lavudya Sagar, a 21-year old lorry cleaner from Mamidiguda village in Kasipet, was done to death by four persons for moving closely with a girl in Mandamarri on May 14.

On April 25, Muske Mahesh (24), a lorry driver was bludgeoned to death by five a family in full public view for harassing a widow at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal. Nadipelli Laxmikantha Rao, 62-year old real estate businessman from Mancherial was murdered in Gadderagadi of Ramakrishnappur on April 11.

Salluri Anjali (21) was stabbed to death by female friend for turning down her marriage proposal in the forests of Ramakrishnapur on March 22.