Man electrocuted after touching snare for wild animals in Mancherial

A daily wage earner from Arepalli village, died on the spot when he came into contact with the snare laid by wildlife hunters at a stream.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 AM, Sat - 22 April 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: A man was electrocuted when he accidentally touched an electrified snare meant for hunting wild animals on the outskirts of Arepalli village in Bheemaram mandal on Saturday.

Bheemaram Sub-Inspector G Sudhakar said Rajanna (45), a daily wage earner from Arepalli village, died on the spot when he came into contact with the snare laid by wildlife hunters at a stream. Some passersby noticed his body and alerted police who shifted the body to a government hospital in Chennur for autopsy.

Rajanna is survived by his wife and two children. A case has been registered.