Mancherial police constable shines in national level masters shot put throw

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 08:45 PM

Mancherial: Pudari Sammaiah, a head constable of Armed Reserve- Bellampalli and working with Bellampalli police station excelled in shot put throw under 50-years category in the first Federation Cup National Masters Games-2024 hosted by Pan India Masters Games Federation (R) in Hyderabad from May 22 to 24.

He was felicitated by Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul here on Wednesday. Rahul said that Sammaiah brought recognition to the police department by shining in the national event and achieving the second spot in the shot put throw competition.

He advised policemen to draw inspiration from the head constable and to prove their mettle in their favorite sport.

He congratulated the constable for winning the second spot. Additional DCP (Admin) C Raju, Bellampalli AR ACP Surender, Ramagundam AR ACP Prathap and many other officials were present.