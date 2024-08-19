| Two Drivers Two Others Held For Stealing Cash Rs 28 Lakh From Car In Mancherial

19 August 2024

CP Srinivasulu produces the accused persons before the media in Ramagundam on Monday

Mancherial: Four persons were arrested on the charges of stealing cash Rs 28 lakh from a parked car belonging to a company of Hyderabad in Bellampalli on Monday. Cash worth Rs 24 lakh, four mobile phones and two motorbikes were seized from their possession.

Briefing details of arrests, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu said that Patalwath Dasu, a car driver, Jogu alias Pothula Shiva, another car driver, Muppuru Raj, private employee, all of the three from Attapur in Hyderabad, Panduga Raj, a delivery boy of Bellampalli were apprehended while moving suspiciously during a vehicle in Bellampalli.

During the course of interrogations, Dasu confessed to committing the crime to make a fast buck by forming a gang with the three. He admitted to making a duplicate key of the car when he was working with complaint Bipin Kumar, as his driver and tracked the representatives of his company from Mancherial by staying in temples.

Dasu disclosed that they managed to steal a bag containing cash when the car was stationed at the Bazar area in Bellampalli while the representatives were busy collecting bills on August 17. He told cops that they were hiding in the forests on the outskirts of Bellampalli after decamping with the cash. They stated that they were travelling by motorbikes.

The commissioner commended Bellampalli Inspector Devaiah for nabbing the thieves. He handed over a cash reward to Devaiah, constables Mallesh, Satish and Srinivas for solving the mystery behind the theft.