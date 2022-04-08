Mancherial: Polytechnic student ends life depressing over WhatsApp status

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:35 AM, Fri - 8 April 22

Mancherial: A young woman ended her life allegedly after her neighbour used her photograph in his WhatsApp status. This bizarre incident was reported from Komugudem village of Thandur mandal on Thursday night. Police is on the look out for the youngster after registering an abetment to commit suicide case.

Police said the woman Gandham Latha (17) took poison after she found that her neighbour Akkepally Ajay used her photograph in his WhatsApp status. Latha was a student of the polytechnic college. She reportedly was depressed after learning that her photo was in Ajay’s WhatsApp status.

She was rushed to a hospital in Bellampalli, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Thandur SI Kiran Kumar is investigating the case, following a complaint lodged by the woman’s father Rajaiah.

