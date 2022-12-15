Telangana sees drop in C-sections

For the first time in the State, since this October, C-sections being taken up in private and government hospitals have recorded a drop.

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 11:34 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: Concerted efforts and strategic measures taken by the State government to contain unnecessary C-sections while delivering a child have started to show positive results in Telangana.

For the first time in the State, since this October, C-sections being taken up in private and government hospitals have recorded a drop. Last October, at private and government hospitals, 61.41 per cent deliveries were C-sections while this October, it was 54.49 percent, a drop by 7 per cent. At present, 77 per cent of deliveries in private hospitals and 44 per cent in the government hospitals in the State are C-sections.

In the last year or so, a consistent effort has been taken up to make pregnant women and their family members aware about the importance of having a safe and normal delivery.

The emphasis is on the fact that practicing a few simple exercises and techniques can help relieve pain and discomfort and prepare pregnant woman’s body to deliver the child normally, says Superintendent, Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, Dr P Malathi. “That’s why, every day, we conduct a series of exercises for pregnant women in the hospital itself,” she says.

Pregnant women at government maternity hospitals also undergo a series of counselling sessions, aimed at creating awareness on the importance of normal delivery, with junior and senior doctors.

“Senior most doctors are seeing primi women, those who are pregnant for the first time, and this makes them assured about normal delivery,” Dr Malathi.

The health department has also launched measures to encourage private healthcare establishments avoid unnecessary C-sections. Health Minister, T Harish Rao held several meetings with managements of private hospitals in districts to encourage them more normal deliveries.

Utilising the services of midwives to ensure safe, enjoyable and normal deliveries for pregnant women has also been a major measure taken up by the State government. Recently, around 407 midwives were posted in different government maternal healthcare facilities.