Mancherial student bags Bhishma Vashishta purashkar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Mancherial: Gitte Kartheek, a student from Telangana State Minority Residential Junior College (TSMRJC)-Chennur won the Bhishma Vashishta Purshkar constituted by Vande Bharath organisation, considering his outstanding performance in trekking and mountaineering. He received the award at a programme held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Kartheek was chosen for the award for excelling in various adventurous activities. He trekked the toughest spots in the dense forests of Sikkim, besides unfurling a national flag atop of a 5,300 height peak in Himalayas in 2023. He carried a bag weighing 15 kilograms. He was trained in trekking and running.

He bagged a gold medal in a junior world water rappelling championship conducted in 2022.

He hails from Kelike village in Kerameri mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

He is studying Intermediate I year at TSMRJC-Chennur. He was congratulated by teachers and students of the institution.