Students clean premises of Gandhari fort in Mancherial

Due to their efforts, premises of the Gandhari fort became tidy and uncluttered, restoring the pleasant environs of the spot

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:10 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Students of Vidya Bharati High School-Thandur mandal centre- lift garbage on the premises of Gandhari Fort on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal on Saturday.

Mancherial: Setting an example to others, 200-odd students from the Vidya Bharati High School in Thandur mandal centre voluntarily cleaned the premises of the Gandhari fort on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri on Saturday. The event was organised by Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI)-Bellampalli unit in association with the Forest department and Kyathanpalli municipality.

Students wore gloves and lifted plastic glasses, plates and garbage piled at a shed and other parts at the foothills of the fort. Due to their efforts, premises of the fort became tidy and uncluttered, restoring the pleasant environs of the spot. Visitors and picnickers usually dump the plastic plates and glasses after dining and partying.

Also Read Forest dept explores Gandhari fort to promote eco-tourism in Mancherial

Earlier, the students arrived at the fort by buses at 10 am and hiked various peaks of the fort under the guidance of P Shyamsunder Reddy and K Chandrasekhar of YHAI. Later, the students and teachers played various sports at the foothills after dining. They visited an irrigation tank abutting to the fort, where forest officials explained about the flora and fauna in the area. They were accompanied by Vidhya Bharati educational society chairman Surabhi Sharath Kumar and principal Sahaya Sarojini.

YHAI-Bellampalli organising secretary Jyothi, Luxettipet Forest Range Officer Nagovath Swamy, Gadpur FSO M Vijay, his counterpart from Medaram Ahmed Ahli and others were present.