Forest dept explores Gandhari fort to promote eco-tourism in Mancherial

Forest officials visited the ancient fort and identified paths and spots for trekking and hiking for visitors a few weeks ago

Mancherial: The Forest department is laying a focus on the historic and picturesque Gandhari fort or Khilla, situated on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal. In spite of the huge potential to be converted into a major tourist spot, the lesser known fort had failed to draw the attention of officials for some reason so far.

The Forest department is planning to organise a slew of activities to tap potential of the ancient fort by collaborating with a local eco-tourism development committee (ETDC) formed recently and under the volunteering and guidance of the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI)-Mancherial unit, in a phased manner. It supported the organisation to conduct a visit to the fort by students of a private school for the first time, on Saturday.

“We assessed the scope for tapping the potential of the fort to promote eco-tourism in the district. A wide-range of adventurous activities are planned to be organised at the scenic spot. Initially, trekking and hiking are going to be explored at the fort by involving ETDC and YHAI. Camping and nature trails will be introduced here later,” District Forest Officer Shiv Aasheesh Singh told ‘Telangana Today.’

Forest officials visited the ancient fort and identified paths and spots for trekking and hiking for visitors a few weeks ago. They came forward to introduce the adventurous activities. They encouraged locals of Bokkalagutta village to float the ETDC enabling them to earn profits by way of collecting tax from motorists and tourists.

1,100 years old fort

The Gandhari fort is believed to have been built by a tribal king Medaraju, who ruled over the region, by taking assistance from Kakatiya rulers in 900 AD. It houses the ancient temple of Maisamma. Similarly, it has idols of Kala Bhairava Swamy, Lord Siva, Lord Ganesh, Hanuman, 10-headed Naga Sheshu and idols of various deities chiseled out of rocks. The magnificent idols captivate tourists with their aesthetic value.

The fort is a home to several medicinal plants and herbarium specimens known to heal several diseases. An ancient irrigation tank, locally known as Meda Cheruvu can be found at the foothills of the fort here. It is a source of irrigation for residents of Bokkalagutta village and drinking water for wild animals. The tank enhances the beauty of the fort.

Tribals congregate at the fort

Members of Naikpod community ceremoniously worship Gandhari deity in the month of either January or February by gathering at the fort for three days. Tribals belonging to several parts of not only Telangana, but neighboring Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, also make a beeline to the holy spot using different means of transit. Tribal artistes present culture programmes and a grievance redressal programme is held by officials.