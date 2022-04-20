Mancherial: Suman inspects arrangements of free coaching

Published Date - 07:31 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Suman inspects a venue of a coaching centre in Mandamarri on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman inspected the arrangements of free coaching to be given by Balka Foundation, a voluntary organization run by him, to aspirants of government and police jobs from May 1, in Mandamarri on Wednesday. Suman said that the foundation came forward to offer the coaching and to provide lunch to the aspirants in the wake of the government’s recent decision to take up recruitment of 80,039 posts lying vacant with various departments. He stated that the venues of the initiative were Agriculture Market Committee’s hall in Chennur and quarters of CISF in Mandamarri town.

The government whip advised aspirants of Group I, Group II, Group III and Group II and Sub-Inspector posts to register their names by thronging his camp office in Chennur and his residence in Kyathanpalli municipality on or before April 30. The intensive coaching starts at 9 am and ends at 5 pm every day. Suman suggested the candidates furnish a photocopy of certificates of their educational qualifications, Aadhar card and a passport sized photograph. He added that study material would be given to the aspirants at the end of the coaching for free. He requested jobseekers to utilise the opportunity.

