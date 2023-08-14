Indira Park-VST steel flyover set to be launched in coming days

Once inaugurated, the steel flyover will be the 20th flyover that has come-up in Hyderabad as part of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:47 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: The prestigious 2.6 kilometer long steel flyover between Indira Park and VST, billed as a bi-directional elevated corridor constructed to address traffic difficulties in densely populated regions of RTC crossroads, is set to be inaugurated in the coming few days.

Developed with a cost of nearly Rs 350 crore by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), once inaugurated, the steel flyover will be the 20th flyover that has come-up in Hyderabad as part of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Crucial works related to the safety of commuters using the flyover including the installation of LEDs, signage and crash barriers have been completed and the maximum speed allowed on the flyover will be 40 km per hour, senior GHMC officials said.

The VST flyover will once and for all address the heavy traffic gridlocks at densely populated regions near Musheerabad, RTC cross roads, Indira Park, Ashoknagar, Vidyanagar etc. The steel flyover will ease the traffic between RTC Cross Roads, Osmania University, Tarnaka, Amberpet, Uppal and beyond.

All these junctions witness heavy traffic as they are centrally located with residential and commercial establishments around them. The traffic snarls further increase during school and college hours as the localities surrounding these junctions have many educational institutions and also several coaching centres.

The civic body had initially planned to complete the work related to the flyover by December 2022 but the schedule went awry due to incessant rains and later due to drop in steel prices.

Steel flyover between VST and Indira Park all set to be inaugurated in coming days

2.6 km flyover is bi-directional elevated corridor and is part of SRDP initiative of GHMC

Flyover constructed with around 13, 000 tons of steel with a cost of nearly Rs 350 crore

Once ready, this will be the 20 th flyover completed in Hyderabad under SRDP

Installation of signage, LED lights, safety markings, crash barriers on flyover is complete

Maximum speed on the flyover will be 40kmph

Earlier, steel flyover was scheduled to be completed by December 2022

Major relief for traffic as the flyover is overcomes three major junctions at RTC X roads

Traffic set to ease at Musheerabad, RTC X roads, Ashok Nagar, Indira Park, lower Tank Bund, Vidyanagar, OU campus and beyond