Mancherial to face outages till May 25

Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) Mancherial Divisional Engineer MM Kaisar said that interruption in supply of power was underway in selected areas of the district from May 16 to 25.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 11:17 PM

Mancherial: Several parts of the district are experiencing an interruption in power supply for at least three hours a day due to ongoing maintenance of feeder channels and repairs of transforms.

Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) Mancherial Divisional Engineer MM Kaisar said that interruption in supply of power was underway in selected areas of the district from May 16 to 25. He sought cooperation of the public in carrying out the exercise.

He said that the activity would help prevent outages of electricity in the future. As per the NPDCL, Bheemini, Vemanapalli, Nennal, ACC Colony, and Ramnagar in Mancherial town, Bheemaram, Kundaram, Chennur saw the interruption on Sunday from 9 am to 12 pm.

Bellampalli will have outages on Monday between 9 am and 12 pm, Andugulapet in Mandamarri, Thandur, Vemanapalli, Bheemaram, Thandur and Kommera villages will face interruptions till May 25 for four hours a day.