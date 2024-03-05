Hyderabad: Prompt solution for complaint received at Prajavani

Providing a prompt resolution to an issue raised at the GHMC Prajavani program within 24 hours, an illegal construction was demolished on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: Providing a prompt resolution to an issue raised at the GHMC Prajavani program within 24 hours, an illegal construction was demolished on Tuesday.

Samina Sultana, a resident of Rajendranagar filed a grievance at the public outreach program to remove the illegal construction on her property. Receiving the complaint, Commissioner Ronald Rose ordered Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar to investigate and take appropriate action within two days.

Following due procedure, officials razed down the structure the following day. The complainant thanked the GHMC for their swift response.

Preparations for parliamentary elections

District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose held a meeting with representatives of all political parties in view of upcoming parliamentary elections. He said the Election Commission of India is likely to issue a notification soon, and informed them of the measures taken to conduct transparent elections.

The first level check of EVMs and VVPATs has been completed and 16 EVM Demonstration Centers are providing awareness of the machines across the city.

According to the final voter list published on February 8, there are 45.70 lakh voters in the district and a total of 3,986 polling stations.