Prajavani at GHMC receives 157 grievances

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 11:12 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 157 grievances and issues of various kinds were received at the GHMC Prajavani on Monday out of which 70 were submitted at the head office. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy and Commissioner Ronald Rose met with the citizens and took note of their grievances.

Directing officers to resolve issues at the earliest, Rose said that more pleas are being submitted at the head office as the requests that were made earlier were marked as resolved but weren’t.

The Prajavani at GHMC head office was conducted in the presence of senior officials from all the GHMC wings.