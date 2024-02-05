Prajavani: GHMC receives 188 grievance applications

The Prajavani program was attended by GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commission (GHMC) received a total of 188 grievance applications, in addition to 18 calls under the phone-in program at the Prajavani program on Monday. The Prajavani program was attended by GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

Instructing officials to inform the required time to resolve the grievances to applicants in writing, Commissioner Ronal Rose warned of strict action in case a complaint is resubmitted due to non-compliance with deadlines. Meanwhile, the Commissioner urged public to visit the head office only when the matter was not resolved at the circle and zonal offices.

In a bid to streamline the process and ensure transparency, the Mayor also directed officials to upload the details of every application on the online portal and send an alert message to both the applicant and the relevant officer. The field-level officers will also submit a report on the resolutions provided before Saturday.