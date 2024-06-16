Mancherial wins award for standing in second position in bank linkage

District Rural Development Officer Kishan, in a statement said that the district registered loans worth Rs 420 crore were given to 59,454 members of self-help groups as against the target of Rs 358 crore for the recent fiscal.

Mancherial: The district won an award for standing in the second spot in linkage of banks in 2023-24 financial year.

The loans were linked to various banks. He added that the district bagged the award for performing well in linkage of loans to banks in 2021-22 and 2022-2023 financial years as well.