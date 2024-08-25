Mancherial: Woman ends life by consuming hair dye

27-year-old Pasuloti Meena, commits suicide by consuming hair dye following disputes with her husband on Saturday evening.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 06:56 PM

Representational image

Mancherial: A 27-year-old woman died by suicide by consuming a hair dye at Thangallapalli village in Thandur mandal on Saturday night.

Thandur Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar said that Pasuloti Meena attempted to die by consuming the dye on Saturday evening.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mancherial. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment by 11.30 pm.

Meena has been living at parents’ home following disputes with her husband for the last few years.

She was married to Naresh from Gundaram village in Kamanpur mandal of Peddapalli district in 2016. The couple has two sons and a daughter.