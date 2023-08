Mancherial’s man selected for south India level badminton tournament

Erstwhile Adilabad Badminton Association general secretary Pulluri Sudhakar said that Rao excelled in state-level competition held in Rangareddy district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:31 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Mancherial: S Bheem Rao of Devapur village in Kasipet mandal was selected to participate in a south India level men’s badminton tournament to be held in Tamil Nadu from August 11 to 15.

Rao was congratulated by the association president Adla Mahesh, chief advisor G Mukesh Goud, vice presidents Baskarla Vasu, B Meena Reddy and treasurer K Satyapal Reddy.