Manchester City triumphs over West Ham in Premier League

Pep Guardiola was back in the dugout for his side, who fell behind after James Ward-Prowse flicked Vladimir Coufal's cross beyond Ederson in the 36th minute, and West Ham could have increased their lead with better finishing, reports Xinhua.

By IANS Updated On - 12:14 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

London: Manchester City remained at top of the Premier League and retained their hundred per cent start to the season after coming back from a goal down in a difficult visit to play West Ham United.

However, City reacted in the second half, with Jeremy Doku heading the equalizer in the 46th minute.

Bernardo Silva completed the turnaround when he lifted the ball home in the 76th minute and Erling Haaland scored his habitual goal four minutes from time.

Two goals deep into injury time kept Tottenham second and denied Sheffield United their first win of the campaign.

Gustavo Hamer put Sheffield ahead in the 73rd minute and a shock away win looked to be on the cards before Richarlison flicked home a corner in the eighth minute of injury time.

There was then high drama when Dejan Kulusevski fired home two minutes later to turn the game around, before Sheffield’s Oli McBurnie was sent off as tempers boiled over.

Aston Villa also produced a late show to win 3-1 over Crystal Palace whose 76-year-old coach Rod Hodgson was taken ill before the game after trailing to Odsonne Edouard’s 47th minute opener.

Jhon Duran equalized for Villa in the 87th minute, before Douglas Luiz kept his nerve to score a 98th minute penalty given after a contentious decision, and Leon Bailey added a third in the 11th minute of injury time.

Brighton piled the misery onto Manchester United with a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Former United player, Danny Welbeck opened the scoring in the 20th minute and Pascal Gross and Jesus Joao Pedro added further goals after 53 and 71 minutes. Substitute Hannibal Mejbri pulled a goal back for United.

Liverpool recovered from conceding a seventh minute goal from Hwang Hee-chan away to Wolverhampton, to win 3-1 thanks to second-half goals from Cody Gakpo, Andrew Robertson and Hugo Bueno, who deflected Harvey Elliott’s shot into his own net.

Callum Wilson, who minutes earlier had seen a goal ruled out for a foul on the keeper, scored a 64th minute penalty that gave Newcastle United a much-needed 1-0 win at home to Brentford and ended a run of three defeats.

Finally, Carlos Vinicius scored the 65th minute goal that gave Fulham three points against Luton Town, who have lost their first four games of the season.