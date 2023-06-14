Manchu Manoj, Mounika Reddy to sponsor ‘Adipurush’ movie screening for 2,500 orphan kids

Adipurush is slated for June 16 worldwide in multiple languages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: ‘Adipurush’ is, undoubtedly, one of the most awaited pan-India films and the audiences cannot seem to wait for its release, which is slated for June 16 worldwide in multiple languages. As the film nears its release date, a few prominent personalities in the industry have taken up a few initiatives to benefit children and enable them to watch the show.

First, it was initiated by Telugu film producer Abhishek Agarwal, who promised to buy 10,000+ tickets, and put out a form for schools and children to fill out to get the tickets.

Now, popular Telugu actor Manchu Manoj, who is known for films such as ‘Current Theega’, ‘Vedam’, and ‘Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda’, along with his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy, will be sponsoring the screening of ‘Adipurush’ movie to 2,500 orphans from different orphanages across the Telugu States to help them witness the mythological masterpiece of ‘Ramayana’.

‘Adipurush’ is an upcoming Indian mythological film based on the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’. The film is written and directed by Bollywood film director Om Raut and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in major roles.

This film is said to be the most expensive one with a massive budget of Rs 500 crore. It is made in Telugu and Hindi but will be dubbed in other major Indian languages.

— Nithya Shree Sangameshwar