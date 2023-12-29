Trailer for Kaushal’s ‘Right’ is suspenseful, film to release on Dec 30

The upcoming G Shankar directorial stars Kaushal and Leesha Eclairs in lead roles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: In the film industry, winners are those who have seen ups and downs. Telugu hero Manchu Manoj, attending the trailer launch event of ‘Right’, on Friday said that Kaushal Manda of ‘Bigg Boss’ fame is proof of this. The upcoming G Shankar directorial stars Kaushal and Leesha Eclairs in lead roles.

The film, jointly produced by Mahankali Diwakar and Lukalapu Madhu under the Manideep Entertainments banner, is all set to hit the screens on December 30.

Manoj, who was present as the chief guest, said, “Kaushal, who grew up on his own, has created an army of his own. He has seen many struggles in life, has a philosophy of ‘work hard’. He should score a hit with ‘Right’ this year-end. The trailer of the movie is very good and I expect that this movie will be a hit.”

Kaushal said that he came into the industry at the age of 18 to earn a good name as an actor. “After 24 years, ‘Bigg Boss’ helped me build an army of supporters,” he added.

He said that he travelled all over the country for about eight months to meet all his fans. During that time, his fans expressed their desire to see him as a hero. He revealed that his grandfather used to perform in plays and parishads in the Andhra Natya Mandali along with stalwarts such as SV Ranga Rao, Jaggaiah and Allu Ramalingaiah. His father won the All-India Best Actor award 8 times. “But, I finally got good recognition with the support of my fans,” Kaushal added.

Director Shankar said that after taking the remake rights to a Malayalam movie, he ensured a tight script. Kaushal said that the shooting was completed after going through many ups and downs during the pandemic.

On the occasion, Manoj was lauded for always being supportive. Kaushal’s perseverance also came in for appreciation. “He has always stayed the course. He is like Ghazni Muhammad who has always done what he believes in. The support extended by Kaushal’s wife to his profession and journey is admirable,” said one of the speakers.

The film also stars ‘30 Years’ Prithvi, Aamani, Mukhtar Khan, and others. Vijay Kurakula is the music director while the cinematography is handled by EVV Prasad.