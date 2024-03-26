Crackdown on unapproved mango ripening methods in Hyderabad markets

Authorities launched crackdown against fruit traders

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 26 March 2024, 09:59 PM

Hyderabad: The authorities have launched a crackdown in the city against fruit traders using unpermitted methods for ripening of mangoes. In the last one week, cases were booked against seven traders in the city for utilising artificial ripening agents.

In the last few days, the Police officials in collaboration with GHMC have conducted joint raids in city markets and seized mangoes, carbide, and ethephon chemicals. The traders were adopting unscientific methods to ripen the mangoes at the storage units and such practices posed a great risk to human health.

Ethephon, which is a registered insecticide, releases ethylene gas that helps in the ripening of the fruits. “Usage of carbide stone for ripening of mangoes is totally banned. Ethephon is allowed in permissible limits and should be used in accordance with the laid down procedures to ensure the safety of the consumers,” said a Food Safety Officer of the GHMC.

The Ethephon chemical is packed in small sachets weighing five grams each. However, only a few companies fulfil the requirements to ensure the health and well-being of consumers.

Lately, the ‘China brand’, imported from other States, has flooded the market and the authorities are totally against its use.

“The China brand of the ethephon powder violates the guidelines of Food Safety Standards. So we are initiating action against those using it.

There are other local ethephon powders that are sold in market and the traders are allowed to use them,” informed the official. An official of Horticulture Department said awareness program were conducted across the State for farmers on the use of ethephon for ripening of fruits. “Ripening fruits using ethylene gas chambers and powder is permitted. It takes about 3-4 days if one adopts the artificial ripening methods, as compared to 7 -8 days through natural methods,” said the official.

The traders have to see that the fruit does not come in contact with the chemical during the ripening process.

Officials said to reduce ripening time the fruit traders were directly keeping the China made ethylene powder sachets in the fruits and such practice poses health risk to the consumers. “The sachet should be dipped in a water bucket and later kept some distance away from the fruit consignment,” officials explain.