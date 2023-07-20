Manipur Violence: KTR questions silence of Modi, Shah

The Minister drew attention to the alarming situation and the need for immediate action to address the issue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 AM, Thu - 20 July 23

BRS Working President KT RamaRao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The shocking incident of a Kuki tribal woman being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur has triggered questions on the silence of the Centre, with BRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao calling on the government to save the strife-hit State.

Pointing out how Indians had raged against the Taliban when they were disrespecting women and children, the Minister said the assault on the Kuki women was a ‘distressing and nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalised in new India’.

Expressing deep concern and anguish over the distressing incident in Manipur where Kuki women have been subjected to heinous acts of violence by a mob, the Minister drew attention to the alarming situation and the need for immediate action to address the issue.

“We Indians were raging against Taliban when they were disrespecting children & women. Now in our own country, Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the Meitei mob in Manipur is a distressing & nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalized in new India !! All this horrifying violence & complete breakdown of Law & Order while the Union Govt watches in absolute silence. Where are you PM @narendramodi Ji and HM @AmitShah Ji while every shred of dignity in Manipur is burning? Please set aside everything and use all your time and energy to #SaveManipur,” he tweeted.

The Minister called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to prioritize the matter and take immediate action to restore peace and order in Manipur. The silence of the Union Government on this issue has further intensified the distress of the affected community and citizens at large, he said.

“As responsible citizens of India, it is our collective responsibility to stand against any form of violence and safeguard the dignity and safety of all individuals, regardless of their region or community,” he added.