Manish’s ton guides Imperial CC to 180-run victory over Royal CC in HCA League

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:10 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: Manish scored a century (134) while Rohit hit 51 to guide Imperial CC to a thumping 180-run victory over Royal CC in the HCA A3 Division One Day League Championship held at the Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Imperial CC 279 in 35 overs (Rohith 51, Manish 134; N Smaran 4/35) bt Royal CC 99 in 28 overs (Ritwik 3/18, Sathvik 3/4); Gunrock CC 318/9 in 50 overs (Hussain 106, Prabhakar 88, Murali Akshit 60; Sunny 4/31) bt Satyam Colts CC 170 in 35.5 overs (Aditya 53, Shashank 3/4); Secunderabad Club 174 in 32.3 overs (Dasharath 4/20) lost to MP Blues CC 177/4 in 27.5 overs (Dashrath 75, Yesudas 43no); Gaganmahal CC 82 in 22 overs (Pranay 3/2) lost to MP Sporting CC 83/2 in 7.3 overs; Vijaynagar CC 189/6 in 25 overs (Divin 56; Rakesh 3/30) bt Navjeevan Friends CC 135/4 in 25 overs (Adithya 56no); Starlets CC 155/8 in 38 overs bt Raju CC 132 in 25.4 overs (Trishik Gupta 62; Vignesh 6/36); AB Colony CC 133 in 34 overs (Jai Sompura 4/35) lost to PPM CC 138/0 in 10 overs (Somsubhra 70no, Sanju Naik 64no); Victory CC 171/7 in 42 overs (Marwan 4/43) bt Red Hills 125 in 38.3 overs (Akansh 3/26, Suvidh 3/8); Team Kun CC 210 in 35.1 overs (CG Rupeshwar Singh 3/40, Md Faisal 4/21) bt Roshanara CC 83 in 25.3 overs (Waghmare Avinash 4/21, T Kai Kasheek 3/9); Natraj CC 91 in 24.2 overs (Md Maaz 3/15) lost to Ranga Reddy Dist 94/4 in 12.5 overs; Sagar CC 70 in 21.3 overs (Veerla Ravi 3/22, Srinivas 3/29) lost to Kakatiya CC 72/3 in 6.4 overs; Sungrace CC 250/8 in 50 overs (A Bharath Kumar 74; Adeesh Sanjay Jain 4/60, MLN Adithya Sharma 3/73) bt Lucky XI 249/5 in 50 overs (Gopi 50; B Abhiram 51); Mahaveer CC 130/9 in 30 overs (K Tarun 4/26) lost to CK Blues 131/8 in 27.4 overs (Murali P 63no, Parth 4/23); Royal CC 97 in 34.3 overs (Shaurya Dubey 3/39, Taha Mohammad 3/4) lost to St Andrews 103/1 in 13.3 overs (N Aashrith Reddy 52no); Reliance CC 122 in 30 overs (Prem Raj 55no, MP Praveen Kumar 4/12) lost to Sutton CC 123/6 in 22.4 overs (Lalith Aditya 4/17); Adnan CC 135 in 34.1 overs (A Omkar Eshwar 3/20) lost to Raju CC 140/4 in 18.1 overs (Sai Manideep 50no).

