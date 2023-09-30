Manohar Reddy dares Revanth to take pledge at Bhagyalakshmi Temple

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:32 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader from Rangareddy, Kotha Manohar Reddy, who was recently suspended from the party, has challenged TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to take a pledge at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar and prove his innocence in the corruption charges of selling tickets for huge amounts.

Manohar Reddy was suspended from the party on Wednesday for accusing senior party leaders, including Revanth Reddy, of selling party tickets. During an interaction with the media, Manohar Reddy had said Revanth Reddy took a bribe of Rs.10 crore from Badangpet Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narsimha Reddy and registered 5 acres of land in return for the Maheshwaram assembly constituency party ticket.

He said senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao had also shared this information with him.

Manohar Reddy, speaking to the media here on Friday, challenged the TPCC president to prove his innocence at the temple. “If he is not selling tickets, he should take pledge at the Bhagyalakshmi temple and prove his innocence,” Manohar Reddy said, adding that in the past, when BJP MLA Etala Rajender had accused Revanth Reddy of accepting Rs.25 crore as bribe, he had taken a pledge at the temple to prove his innocence.

Manohar Reddy also demanded the Congress to suspend Parijata Narsimha Reddy from the party for offering a bribe.