‘Revanth Hatao – Congress Bachao’ slogans continue to echo

Congress party leaders repeatedly saying that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had sold tickets for hefty amounts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: A day after the Congress party released the first list of 55 candidates to contest the ensuing elections, leaders, who failed to secure tickets are repeatedly saying that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had sold tickets for hefty amounts and demanded the party high command to constitute a committee and conduct a detailed probe.

The leaders also say that complaints would be lodged with the Enforcement Directorate, Election Commission of India and the CBI over the sale of tickets in the Congress party.

Protesting against the party leadership, TPCC State Secretary K Vijay Kumar, who aspired for a ticket from Gadwal constituency, staged a protest at Gun Park here Monday. The party had offered the Gadwal ticket to Sarita Yadav, who had joined the Congress two months ago.

Sporting black scarfs and holding placards that read ‘Gadwal ticket sold for Rs.10 crore and five acres land’, Vijay Kumar along with his supporters, said TPCC president A Revanth Reddy when he was in Telugu Desam Party in the past, was involved in ‘cash-for-vote’ scam and was now indulging in a ‘cash-for-seat’ scam in the Congress party.

“There are serious complaints that in 65 constituencies, tickets were sold for a whopping Rs.600 crore. The party high command should constitute a committee and conduct a detailed probe,” Vijay Kumar said raising “Revanth Reddy Hatao – Congress Bachao” slogans.

The State Congress leadership was neglecting the loyalty and hardwork of leaders, who had worked for the party’s cause all these years and was according top priority to leaders, who had joined the party recently.

In the last three months, Kasireddy Narayan Reddy had joined the Congress and was offered ticket from Kalwakurthy, K Rajesh Reddy was offered from Nagarkurnool, Jupally Krishna Rao from Kollapur, Megha Reddy (assured ticket from Wanaparthy) and Sarita Yadav was offered ticket from Gadwal.

All these ‘parachute’ leaders have been offered tickets and loyal party leaders were given a raw deal, he said. “To top it all, calls were being made threatening us not to raise the issue. If anything happens to me, TPCC president Revanth Reddy is responsible,” said Vijay Kumar.

Irrespective of the party high command conducting a probe into these charges, complaints would be lodged with ED, CBI and Election Commission of India over the irregularities in sale of party tickets, he added.

Similarly, Medchal ticket aspirant Harivardhan Reddy’s supporters conducted a rally to Gandhi Bhavan, the State Congress headquarters, demanding justice in allotment of tickets. Congress had offered the Medchal ticket to Thotakura Vajresh Yadav.

They demanded the party to cancel the first list released on Sunday and announce a fresh list of candidates considering their winning prospects.