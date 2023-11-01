Past haunts Revanth as his comments on OU students go viral

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:01 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: The past is coming back to haunt TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, whose comments on Osmania University students made to a vernacular news channel a few years ago, are now going viral, drawing criticism with many finding fault with the Congress leader’s foul language, besides questioning the commitment of the Congress towards the student community.

It was during an interview with the news channel that the TPCC president made objectionable comments against the university students. When the anchor asked the TPCC president as to why the Osmania University students were against Rahul Gandhi’s visit, he had replied there was no such objection or discord.

“After taking money from the BRS, the students might have had alcohol and biryani. Unable to digest it, they raised slogans against Congress. They are like daily wage workers and lack ideology or thought process. They lack respect towards Telangana,” Revanth Reddy is heard saying in the video, which is now being shared widely across social media platforms.

Raising objection to the Congress leader’s language, Reynolds Das Kuntam said on X (formerly Twitter): “As public representative, your disrespectful language against the students is condemnable. You are causing harm to the Congress party.”

Another X user, Aristotle said: “This time, he will come to his senses after December 3…”