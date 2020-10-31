Manushi Chhillar wants to take Project Shakti to newer cities

The actor aims to reach out to as many women as she can through her non-profit initiative

By | Published: 4:57 pm

Former beauty queen and Bollywood debutante Manushi Chhillar, who spearheads a non-profit initiative Project Shakti, aimed at raising awareness on menstruation, dreams of reaching out to as many women as she can through the initiative.

“I’m already actively working on Project Shakti, which I’m keen to expand and reach out to more women in newer cities of India. We had elaborate plans for 2020 but we had to wait on these discussions because of the coronavirus pandemic. I’m eager to roll out these plans and bring as much awareness across India about menstrual hygiene. It’s a cause that I feel deeply connected to,” said Manushi.

She wants to use her equity as an actor to take up more causes, and dedicate her life towards bringing attention to initiatives on children and education. “My journey with Miss World opened my eyes to life, society and, most importantly, humanity. I cherish every moment because I got to meet the most incredible people across the world and came across fascinating stories of self-belief, self-reliance and survival,” Manushi said.

“The lessons I learnt has shaped me as a human being and I want to do my bit constantly for social good,” she added.Manushi, who will make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, said: “I want to use my equity as an actor to take up more and more causes and dedicate my life towards bringing attention to initiatives on children and education. How we protect our future generation will lay the foundation stone on how this world will shape up.”

“We as a society and as individuals have to constantly try to help others because there are so many people in need. I do feel that we have a collective responsibility towards our next generation and we are looking at a serious crisis hitting us if we don’t pay attention to them,” she summed up.