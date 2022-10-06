MANUU launches fashion and interior designing courses

(File Photo) Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Thursday launched fashion designing and interior designing courses

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Thursday launched fashion designing and interior designing courses which would be offered as a certificate of one semester and diploma course of two semesters. Both the courses were launched under the Memorandum of Understanding signed by MANUU and Samana College of Design Studies, Hyderabad.

MANUU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan said as per the guidelines of the new National Education Policy, it was important to develop various skills like computerized cloth weaving, sewing, embroidery, zari etc. among students. SCDS chairperson Samana Hussaini said confining fashion designing to modeling profession was not correct and in fact both were separate fields.

Training will commence from October 29. Registration can be done for garment construction, textile designing, and surface designing from Monday to Thursday between 2 pm to 3 pm and for interior designing module from 1 pm to 2 pm. For further details, visit the CUSS building at MANUU.