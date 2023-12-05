MANUU’s Bhopal campus status will be elevated: VC

Spread over 6.44 acres of land, the Bhopal campus is now home to MANUU College of Teacher Education (CTE) and MANUU Regional Centre (RC) Bhopal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Vice Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan who launched varsity’s Bhopal campus on Tuesday assured that concerted efforts will be made to elevate it to the status of a satellite campus.

Spread over 6.44 acres of land, the Bhopal campus is now home to MANUU College of Teacher Education (CTE) and MANUU Regional Centre (RC) Bhopal.

“This expansion is more than just physical infrastructure. It symbolizes a commitment to academic excellence, growth, and innovation for the university,” Prof. Ainul Hasan said.

The MANUU VC emphasized the importance of establishing connections with the local community and madrasas, which is essential to fulfill the university’s mandate. A vocational training center will be opened next year subject to the availability of physical resources, he said.

Bhopal campus in-charge, Prof. Mohd Ahsan, Principal, CTE Bhopal, Prof. Noushad Husain and others were present.