Maoist carrying Rs 4 lakh reward surrenders to police in Kothagudem

The Maoist, Madvi Bhudra alias Krishna of Errampadu village of Cherla mandal in the district surrendered to SP B Rohith Raju and CRPF 141 Bn officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 08:06 PM

CPI (Maoist) Party area committee member carrying Rs 4 lakh cash reward on his head surrendered to Kothagudem police.

Kothagudem: A CPI (Maoist) Party area committee member carrying a cash reward Rs.4 lakh on his head surrendered to the district police here on Wednesday.

The Maoist, Madvi Bhudra alias Krishna of Errampadu village of Cherla mandal in the district surrendered to Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju and CRPF 141 Bn officials. He joined Maoist Cherla-Sabari area committee in 2010, worked as dalam member, promoted as area committee member in 2015 and led the State party press team.

He worked with the Maoist top leaders Hari Bhushan, Bandi Prakash and Damodar preparing revolutionary literature, press notes and pamphlets. He was impressed with the ‘Operation Cheyutha’ organised by Dummugudem police and CRPF 141 Bn staff and decided to surrender.

Unable to bear the harassment by Maoist leadership, several cadres were ready to surrender. Their family members who attended the ‘Operation Cheyutha’ programme were trying to convince them to quit Maoist party and live a normal life, SP Rohith Raju said.

The Maoist leadership was thrown into a quandary with the series of arrests and surrendering of cadres. When the cadres wanted to surrender to police the leadership was transferring them to other areas and if they quit dalams they were caught and harassed by Maoist leadership.

The Maoist cadres who want to surrender could contact their nearest police station or higher officials directly or through their family members. The police department would ensure to provide them all benefits offered by the State government to surrendered naxals, he added. OSD T Sai Manohar, CRPF 141 Bn assistant Commandant Revathi Arjunan and Dummugudem CI B Ashok were present.