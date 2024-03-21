Maoist Dandakaranya SZC says it is ready for peace talks, lays conditions

21 March 2024

Kothagudem: The CPI (Maoist) Party Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DSZC) expressed its readiness for peace talks with the Chhattisgarh government.

Committee Spokesperson Vikalp in a statement released to the media said the Maoists were always ready for peace talks for the welfare of the suppressed sections and to establish peace. He made it clear that if the government creates an amicable environment they would come forward for peace talks. He stated that Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma was issuing statements on the government’s keenness in holding peace talks with Maoists. But he could not come clear on the DSZC’s concerns and the measures conducive for peace talks. Vikalp wanted the government to stop alleged fake encounters, militarisation of tribal hamlets to confine armed forces to barracks for six months and to establish new police camps in the villages for the talks to happen.

He asked intellectuals, journalist community, labour, women and people’s organisations and other concerned sections to put pressure on Chhattisgarh government to create a harmonious situation for the peace talks. If the government fails to do so, the public should raise their voice against its ‘Operation Kagar’ and anti-people policies.

It might be noted that the Chhattisgarh government invited Maoists for unconditional peace talks in the past. The Deputy Chief Minister Sharma made a statement in January saying the government was ready for talks through video call if Maoists were not interested in physical talks.