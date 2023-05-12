Maoist Jyothakka surrenders before Karimnagar police

Commissioner of Police Subbarayudu producing surrendered maoist leader Jyothi before media in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: CPI (Maoist) Divisional Committee Member and Press In-charge of Telangana State Committee, Nerella Jyothi alias Jyothakka, surrendered before Karimnagar Police Commissioner L Subbarayudu here on Friday.

A native of Shivangulapalli, Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district, Jyothi joined the extremist party in 2004 and worked in different cadres in Sircilla, Adilabad, Godavari river belt area, Chhattisgarh and Odisha during the last 20 years.

While studying intermediate second year in Government Junior College, Sircilla, she went to her elder sister’s village Adivapandira where she participated in a meeting organized by Maoists. Attracted towards the party ideology, she joined the party through the then commander Raghu. Jyothi, who worked in Sircilla area for a few days, went to Mangi Dalam of Adilabad district after the Manala encounter. After the Adilabad Karrigutta encounter in 2011, she migrated to Odisha along with Jampanna and worked as a member of the press committee. She worked in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

While working in the party, she married her colleague Erragolla Ravi alias Dinesh and separated from him in 2012.

Producing the surrendered Maoist leader before the media here on Friday, Commissioner of Police Subbarayudu said she was vexed with the extremist party’s barbaric ideas towards tribal people and inequality towards women members of the party and decided to surrender before the police.

Besides various developmental programmes, welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana government for the welfare of the poor and support of police under the “Operation Cheyutha” programme towards surrendered extremists also motivated her to surrender, he said, adding that the reward amount of Rs.5 lakh and rehabilitation and other compensation on behalf of the government would be provided to Jyothi.

