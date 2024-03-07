Maoists exploiting women and girls, says Kothagudem SP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 08:00 PM

Kothagudem: Maoists have been exploiting women and girls in the name of a revolutionary struggle contrary to their claims of protecting women’s rights, stated Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju.

Referring to a recent statement released by Maoists about their efforts towards women empowerment, the SP said the statement was far from the truth. Since the formation of the CPI (Maoist) party until recently, the party leadership had never appointed women in key posts. Female Maoists could not find any place in the Politburo or the Central Committee but they were confined to positions below that of the dalam commander. However, the Maoists leadership makes tall claims on women empowerment and neo democratic revolution thus affecting the spirit of Women’s Day.

Women would be able to excel in different fields only in a democratic set up, leaders like Pratibha Patil and Droupadi Murmu getting elected as Presidents of India was a proof of it, Rohith Raju noted. Poor adivasi women and girls were forced to join Maoist party and were engaged in menial work thus harming their rights, besides exploiting them sexually. A Maoist leader Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad, who released statements on Women’s Day, faced sexual harassment allegations, he said.

Every woman wants to become a mother but the Maoist leadership deprives them of motherhood. Instead of reforming itself, the Maoist leadership was accusing the State and Central government along with government agencies, the SP said. Rohith Raju interacted with women police officers and staff at his office here on Thursday and extended them Women’s Day greetings.

Measures like appointing women police constables to address women’s issues, setting up women police stations and She Teams, Bharosa Centres were being taken by the department reflecting the true spirit of Women’s Day, the SP added.