Maoists issue statement opposing Uniform Civil Code

Through UCC, Hindutva forces want to create a nefarious divisive line based on religion prior to five States elections and General election in 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Kothagudem: The Communist Party of India (Maoist) has strongly condemned the decision of the BJP government at the Centre to implement UCC, party Telangana State Committee spokesperson Jagan said in a statement released to the media here on Wednesday.

He called upon the public to revolt against the ‘fascist Brahmanical Hindutva’ BJP and RSS agenda of Uniform Civil Code (UCC). As the people’s opposition towards BJP’s nine years rule was on the rise, BJP was planning to execute its divisive and communal agenda.

Through UCC, Hindutva forces want to create a nefarious divisive line based on religion prior to five States elections and General election in 2024. In the last nine years of Modi rule, the Indian economy has witnessed prolonged stagnation and decline, he said.

Poverty, diseases, the gap between the rich and the poor and attacks on minorities, dalits and adivasis have reached levels never seen before. More than 80 crore people have been pushed down below the poverty line. BJP was trying to divert all these from the public’s mind, Jagan noted.

There would be a threat to the religious rights of the minorities, tribal and even of Hindus because of UCC.

BJP was also dehumanising the Muslim community and wrongly projecting them. There was a need to build a mass movement against the UCC, Jagan added.