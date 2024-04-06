Maoist Azad holds CM Revanth Reddy responsible for Karrigutta encounter

In a statement released to the media he alleged that the anti-naxal operation carried out by Telangana’s Greyhounds and Bijapur police was a result of information given by a ‘traitor’.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 April 2024, 08:49 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: The Maoist BK-ASR division committee secretary Azad held Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress party as responsible for the killing of three Maoists in Karriguta forests of Pujari Kanker in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh State on Saturday.

In a statement released to the media he alleged that the anti-naxal operation carried out by Telangana’s Greyhounds and Bijapur police was a result of information given by a ‘traitor’.

Also Read Three Maoists killed in EoF on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders

Mulugu SP Dr. Shabarish P chalked out a plan to carry out the encounter, he alleged. Telangana special zonal committee member Sagar and area committee member Maniram were killed in the encounter along with another Maoist.

Mulugu SP was responsible for the encounter and the Maoists would take revenge for the encounter, Azad warned. He alleged that Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana police were committing state violence to protect the interests of corporate companies.

BJP, Congress and BRS parties have a similar approach towards Maoists and want to eliminate the naxals.

Revanth Reddy, who promised to protect democracy and the rights of the people before elections, was engaging police to carry out attacks on Maoists just like his predecessor K Chandrashekhar Rao, Azad complained.