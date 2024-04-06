Three Maoists killed in EoF on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders

6 April 2024

Kothagudem: Three Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with police forces on Telangana and Chhattisgarh State borders on Saturday.

Telangana’s anti-naxal forces Greyhounds and Bijapur police jointly conducted an anti-Naxal operation. The encounter took place in Karriguta forests of Pujari Kanker area under Usur police station limits.

Dead bodies of three naxals, killed in the encounter, were recovered. Several weapons, including one LMG, AK- 47 and ammunition also recovered from the spot, Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav told the media.

It was said that police identified one of the dead naxals as the Maoist divisional committee member (DVCM), the PLGA’s Central Regional Command (CRC) battalion-2 commander, Anne Santhosh alias Sagar.

Santosh hails from Ankushapur in Kataram mandal Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana.

It might be recalled that six Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the forests near Chipurbhatti on the banks of the Taliperu river under the limits of the Basaguda police station of Bijapur district.

On April 2, 13 naxals were killed in an eight-hour encounter that took place in the forests between Lendra and Korcholi villages under the Gangaloor police station limits in Bijapur district. With Saturday’s encounter, 22 naxals were killed in 11 days in Bijapur district alone.