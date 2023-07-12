BJP State executive council member, councillors join BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:36 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Nirmal: Member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state executive council and former Nirmal municipal chairperson Appala Ganesh along with his followers joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. They were welcomed into the BRS by Forests Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy said Telangana was at the top in the country in implementing innovative welfare schemes and developmental activities. Many were coming forward to join the BRS after being impressed by the welfare schemes and unprecedented growth witnessed in Telangana. Leaders of various parties were shifting loyalties towards the BRS.

Councillors Katthi Narender, Saindla Sridhar, former councilors Chandupatla Ravi, Thota Narsaiah, Gopu Gopi, Nela Arun Kumar, Sakeer, Aleem, Appala Prabhakar and leaders of various communities from the BJP joined the BRS on the occasion. Earlier, Ganesh and his followers took out a bike rally from Bail Bazar to Divya Gardens.

Nirmal district BRS president G Vittal Reddy, MLC Dande Vittal, Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalaxmi and others were present.