Marredpallly Blues record win in baseball tournament

Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: D Shivanand, Deepansh Reddy and Nikhit Prasad scored three runs each as Marredpally Blues defeated Crosswings Club 12-10 in the Gina Campos Braganza Memoroal Tee Ball Under-13 baseball tournament, on Thursday.

Results: Marredpally Blues 12 (D Shivanand 3, Deepansh Reddy 3, Nikhit Prasad 3, Manoj Kumar 2, Vinendhar 1) bt Crosswings Club 10 runs (Nikhith Sai 3, Jessica 2, Archana 2, Digvijay Goud 2, P Taksheel 1); Marredpally Play Ground 9 (K Akshay Paul 3, J Dev 2, Sri Sai 2, CH Shalini 1, Karun 1) tied with Marredpally Youngmen 9 (CH Lokesh Reddy 3, Benhour Joshul 2, N Sujan 2, V Vidhya 2); 3 Hyderabad Chargers 10 (L Madhukar 2, M Ajay 2, K Karthik 2, B Charan 2, A Hemanth Yadav 2) bt Sunny Sports Club 9 (N Abhinav 3, Kenny Joel 3, S Harshith 2, D Srinath 1).

