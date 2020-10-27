Marri Rajashekhar inspects Centre for DNA building

Following the instructions of TS Planning Board vice-president B Vinod Kumar, Reddy along with a team of officials inspected the Centre for DNA building here on Tuesday

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy appealed to the Central Government to allot the Centre for DNA building at Gandipet to Telangana Government for making good use of the facility.

Following the instructions of TS Planning Board vice-president B Vinod Kumar, Reddy along with a team of officials inspected the Centre for DNA building here on Tuesday.

Considering the multiple benefits of allotting the building to Telangana government, Reddy appealed to grant the building on lease to the State government, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .