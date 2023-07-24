Maruti recalls 87,599 units of S-Presso, Eeco to replace faulty steering tie rod

The recalled units were manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023, the auto major said in a statement

By PTI Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

New Delhi: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it is recalling 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco models to check and replace faulty steering tie rod.

The recalled units were manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023, the auto major said in a statement.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling,” it noted.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company-authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost, Maruti Suzuki stated.

The recall is effective from July 24, 2023, 06:30 pm onwards, it said.

It is one of the largest recalls being undertaken by the company in recent times.

Maruti Suzuki shares on Monday ended 0.75 per cent down at Rs 9,694.70 apiece on the BSE.