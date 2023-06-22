Maruti Suzuki Invicto teaser out

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki MPV is set to undergo a notable transformation at the front, featuring a redesigned grille.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:43 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki India Limited is gearing up to launch its Invicto MPV in India in July. The Maruti Suzuki has released Invicto teaser today. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki MPV is set to undergo a notable transformation at the front, featuring a redesigned grille. A teaser image reveals an eye-catching chrome strip that spans the width of the front-end, seamlessly connecting the headlamps. The leaked show updated bumpers and stylish dual-tone alloy wheels. The Invicto will come with a black and gold theme.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto boasts a powerful 2.0-liter strong hybrid powertrain. This advanced system combines a 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle petrol engine with an e-CVT gearbox, resulting in a dynamic and efficient performance. With a remarkable maximum power output of 184 bhp, the Invicto sets a new standard in its segment. Notably, this model breaks new ground as the first Maruti Suzuki vehicle to exclusively offer an automatic transmission. By prioritizing a smooth and hassle-free driving experience, the Invicto elevates the joy of being behind the wheel.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is expected to price between Rs 30.5 to 31.5 lakh.

