Maruti’s brand new Swift car launched at Gem Motors in Kondapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: At Gem Motors showroom in Kondapur, Maruti’s brand new Swift car was launched by actor Kavya Kalyan Ram. Maruti Suzuki India Limited Regional Manager, Bikram Sathapathy, Gem Motors Managing Director, Raju Yadav and CEO, Kalpana Rao jointly released the car in the market.

Speaking to media persons, Kavya Kalyan Ram said Maruti cars were the best maintenance free cars and also gave high mileage. Raju Yadav, Managing Director of Gem Motors said the new Swift comes with six airbags as standard. “The mileage of this new Swift is 24.8 kmpl in manual transmission and 25.75 kmpl in AMT,” he said.

The car also comes with advanced features like hill hold assist, electronic stability program, reverse camera parking, ABS with EBD. It is available in six single tone and three dual tone colors and it has 1197 cc. Its starting ex-showroom price is 6,49,000.