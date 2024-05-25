Big Basket’s warehouse license in Kondapur suspended due to safety violations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 07:18 PM

Hyderabad: The license of Big Basket warehouse in Kondapur has been suspended until further notice, following food safety violations. Authorities inspected the facility on Thursday and found expired products on the premises.

Chicken masala, chicken sausages, pizza cheese, paneer, ice creams, and almond fudge with expiry dates ranging between October 2023 to April 2024 were reportedly found. Moreover, multiple storage violations were observed, including an edible oil can leaking and contaminating other food articles on the lower rack.

A similar inspection was conducted at the Paradise Food Court in Masab Tank on Friday. While no major violations were found here, the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) rate of water bottles supplied by the business with ‘Dhaara’ branding was 73 ppm. Samples of these bottles were sent to a lab for analysis.