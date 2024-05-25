Harsha Toyota unveils new Urban Cruiser Taisor in Kondapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 08:05 PM

Hyderabad: Harsha Toyota in Kondapur on Saturday announced the latest offering from the stables of Toyota Kirloskar India — new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, which has two engine options 1000cc turbo petrol and 1200cc naturally aspirated engine.

The car also available in the CNG option comes with 12 variants to suit the varied requirements of the customers.

In the fully spaced variant, the car offers all the safety and comfort features like 360 degree camera, head up display, six airbags, cruise control, twin LED DRL, R16 machined alloy wheels, auto headlamps and many more, a press release said.

The Taisor’s ARAI tested mileage is 22.8KMPL on the 1.2lt petrol variant and price range starts from Rs.7.73 lakh to Rs.13 lakh ex-showroom Telangana. Prashanth Pamulaparthi – VP Sales & Marketing, YB Swamy – VP U -Trust, Purna Chander Rao – CPO, Sanjeev Koritala – CFO, Prakartic – CEO, Naveen – VP Customer Service, Suresh – GM Sales, and Jaypal Reddy – GM Sales also participated in the event.

At LB Nagar: The Taisor was also showcased at Harsha Toyota LB Nagar. Koppula Narsimha Reddy Mansoorabad, Pawan, Corporator Kothapet, Venkateshwar Reddy, Corporator Vanasthalipuram , Vanga Madhu, Corporator Champapet, Sandeep – GM Sales, Mirza Ahmed Ali Khan – VP Sales, BalaKrishna – AGM Sales participated.